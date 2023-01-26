Wounded Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall to publish memoir
NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News Channel correspondent who was badly injured while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine has a memoir coming out next month. HarperCollins Publishers announced Thursday that Benjamin Hall’s “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Come Home” will be released March 14, the one-year anniversary of the Russian bombing in Kyiv, which left Hall hospitalized and killed two of his colleagues, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova. Hall was evacuated to Poland and spent months in recovery at Brooke Army Medical Center outside of San Antonio, Texas.