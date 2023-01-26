Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats have defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state. Among them was a measure that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Senate Committee on Education and Health voted the measures down without debate Thursday morning after a subcommittee had previously recommended that they be defeated. The votes were not a surprise. Democrats who control the state Senate have promised since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year to defeat any effort to curtail abortion access, including a push by Youngkin to enact a 15-week ban with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. Youngkin’s spokeswoman said Senate Democrats had “solidified their extreme position” with the votes.

