US military kills senior Islamic State official in Somalia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. special operations forces have killed a senior Islamic State group official and 10 other terrorist operatives in remote northern Somalia. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the operation in a mountainous cave complex targeted Bilal al-Sudani, a key financial facilitator for the global terrorist organization. President Joe Biden was briefed last week about the proposed mission that was months in the planning. He gave the final approval this week following the recommendation of Austin and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, according to two officials who briefed reporters on the operation on the condition of anonymity. Pentagon officials say no civilians were injured or killed in the operation.

By AAMER MADHANI and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.