Spain to end mandatory use of face masks on public transport

MADRID (AP) — Spain is set to end the mandatory use of face masks on public transport nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias says that she will recommend that the government remove the health regulation when the Cabinet meets on Feb. 7 Face mask will remain obligatory inside hospitals, health clinics, dentist offices and pharmacies. Face masks became mandatory both indoors and outside in May 2020. That was eventually rolled back in April last year to just wearing them in public transport and healthcare centers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.