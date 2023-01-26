Russia’s path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia’s path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year has become clearer amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. Russia and Belarus have been invited to compete at the Asian Games. That is a key qualifying event in several sports. Russia is broadly welcoming the IOC-backed plan and Ukraine is seeking to rally support against it.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.