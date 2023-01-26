Russia outlaws top independent news site in latest crackdown
By JIM HEINTZ and DASHA LITVINOVA
Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — An independent news website that has been critical of Russia’s military action in Ukraine has been declared “undesirable” by the government. Thursday’s announcement effectively outlaws Meduza’s operation within the country as part of the Kremlin’s latest crackdown on dissent. Founded in 2014 and based in Latvia, Meduza for years has been one of the most popular independent Russian-language news sites, with an audience of millions. The site was blocked nearly a year ago, shortly after the invasion of Ukraine began, along with websites of multiple other independent news outlets. It can still be accessed through virtual private networks.