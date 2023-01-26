Justice Kavanaugh: Supreme Court’s slow start a coincidence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh says the public shouldn’t read anything into the high court’s historically slow start to releasing opinions. The court began its term in October, but the first opinion was only issued this week. Speaking at the University of Notre Dame, the justice said the delay is just “a coincidence of which mix of cases were in October and November.” He said all the decisions will still be announced by the end of June when the court begins its summer break. Kavanaugh says: “I don’t think anyone needs to worry.”

