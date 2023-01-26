Juror’s COVID halts ex-Ohio House speaker’s corruption trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is temporarily paused after a juror tested positive for COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Timothy Black halted proceedings Wednesday for the remainder of this week. Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, are charged with conspiracy to participate in a $60 million racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering. Each faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Current CDC guidelines call for those who test positive for the coronavirus to isolate for five days and wear a high-quality mask through Day 10.

