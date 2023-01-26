Germany arrests 2nd suspect in Russia spying case

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have arrested a second person in connection with a high-profile espionage case that embarrassed Germany’s foreign intelligence agency. Federal prosecutors said Arthur E., whose surname wasn’t released for privacy reasons, was detained at Munich airport last month after arriving from the United States. Prosecutors said the suspect, a German citizen, is accused of treason for passing secrets obtained by Carsten L., an acquaintance working at Germany’s BND spy agency, to Russian intelligence. Prosecutors said Arthur E. was not an employee of the BND. They said German authorities received support in their investigation from the FBI.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.