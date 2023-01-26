Fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida; 25 arrested

MIAMI (AP) — Federal authorities have charged 25 people accused of participating in a wire fraud scheme in Florida that they say created an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to get licensed and find employment. Recently unsealed federal grand jury indictments allege the defendants took part in a scam that sold more than 7,600 fraudulent nursing degree diplomas from three Florida-based nursing schools. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the scheme also involved transcripts from the nursing schools for people seeking licenses and jobs as registered nurses and licensed practical/vocational nurses. The schools have now closed. Each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison.

