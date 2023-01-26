Ex-Florida police officers accused of beating homeless man

MIAMI (AP) — Two former South Florida police officers turned themselves in to face felony charges over the beating of a homeless man who had been drinking outside a shopping center last month. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Thursday that 27-year-old Lorenzo Orfila and 22-year-old Rafael Otano face kidnapping and battery charges. Orfila was also charged with official misconduct. She says the Hialeah officers were dispatched to the shopping center on Dec. 17 regarding a homeless man. They handcuffed him and drove him to a remote location. He told detectives he was beaten and left there.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.