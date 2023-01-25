World track body proposal: No ban on transgender athletes

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Track and field’s governing body is facing renewed criticism from some for a proposal to allow transgender athletes to continue competing in top female events with stricter rules. World Athletics has proposed new regulations governing transgender athletes and the separate issue of athletes with Differences in Sex Development like two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya. The proposal has been sent to national track federations for their feedback. The governing body says its “preferred option” is for transgender and DSD athletes to still be allowed to compete in female events if they reduce their testosterone levels further than current rules state.

