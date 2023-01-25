Strong quake rattles Greek island of Rhodes, Turkish coast

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 has struck off the coast of the southeastern Greek island of Rhodes. There have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Wednesday’s quake was also felt in nearby Turkish provinces, with the Turkish emergency management agency saying it had a preliminary magnitude of 5.4. It is common for different seismological institutes to record variations in magnitude in the initial hours after an earthquake. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in Turkey either. The quake had an epicenter beneath the seabed nearly 400 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of Athens.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.