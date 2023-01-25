Red Crescent: 8 dead, 58 missing after shipwreck off Libya

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s Red Crescent says at least eight bodies have been recovered and 58 others are still missing after a boat carrying Europe-bound migrants capsized off the country’s shores. A spokesman says Wednesday the shipwreck took place a day earlier off the Mediterranean town of Garabulli, around 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of the capital of Tripoli. The boat was carrying at least 150 migrants, of whom 84 survived and were taken to government-run detention centers for migrants. The shipwreck was the latest sea tragedy in the central Mediterranean, a key route for migrants fleeing wars and poverty in Africa and Middle East and hoping to reach Europe.

