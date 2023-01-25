Man suspected in Florida serial rapes convicted in attack

MIAMI (AP) — A man suspected of being the “pillowcase rapist” in connection with a string of South Florida rapes back in the 1980s has been convicted in one of the attacks. Miami-Dade County jurors found 63-year-old Robert Koehler guilty of sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary Wednesday. He faces up to life in prison at sentencing March 17. The Miami-Dade case focused on a single victim, a then-25-year-old woman who was attacked in December 1983. He is charged in six other cases. Authorities say the “pillow case rapist” terrified his victims by breaking into their homes at night. A DNA hit in 2020 for one of Koehler’s relatives led police to the man.

