Man held for knife attack on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say a man described as a stateless Palestinian has fatally stabbed two passengers and injured seven others on a train in northern Germany. He was eventually grabbed by other passengers and arrested by police. Germany’s Federal Police force said the man used a knife to attack several passengers Wednesday shortly before a regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at the Brokstedt station. Police spokesman Juergen Henningsen said two of the stabbed people died after the attack. The attacker was also injured and taken to the hospital, police said. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser expressed shock. “All our thoughts are with the victims of this terrible act and their families,” she said.

