Jury deliberations in NYC bike path killings hit early snag

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in the trial of a man charged with killing eight people along a Manhattan bike path have asked a judge if he will face new charges if they acquit him. Defense lawyers admit Sayfullo Saipov killed eight people with a rental truck on Halloween 2017. But they say he should be acquitted of certain charges if jurors find he did not do it to gain admission to the Islamic State terror group. The query to the judge seemed to indicate that some jurors believe the argument pertained to all charges. The federal court jury deliberated the fate of Saipov for an hour Wednesday before going home.

