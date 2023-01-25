Faculty calls on embattled Minnesota college head to resign

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The faculty at a Minnesota college is calling for its president to resign for her handling of a Muslim student’s objection to a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad being shown in an ancient art course. Faculty leaders at Hamline University say members voted Tuesday. They say they lost faith in President Fayneese Miller because she declined to renew the contract for an adjunct art instructor who showed the painting, Erika López Prater. That instructor sued the private liberal arts school last week. A Hamline spokesman says Miller and her team are discussing how to respond to the Faculty Council’s vote.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.