Ex-NBA guard J.R. Smith aims to make golf more accessible

Former NBA guard J.R. Smith hopes his journey as a college golfer helps others feel comfortable taking up the sport regardless of their background. Smith is part of a new video podcast launching Wednesday designed to make the sport more accessible to young and diverse audiences. Smith joins high-end jeweler Ben Baller and Malbon Golf lifestyle and apparel company Stephen Malbon on the Par 3 Podcast. In an interview with The Associated Press, Smith says there’s “definitely a place in the game for everybody.” Smith played 16 NBA seasons before becoming a college golfer for North Carolina A&T.

