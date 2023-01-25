Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, reversing months of persistent arguments that the tanks were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain. The U.S. decision announced Wednesday came on the heels of Germany agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Germany had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the U.S. put its Abrams on the table, not wanting to incur Russia’s wrath without the U.S. similarly committing its own tanks. Biden said that in total European allies have agreed to send enough tanks to equip two Ukrainian tank battalions, a total of 62 tanks.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR, TARA COPP and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

