Arkansas school mourns 5 killed in Wyoming interstate crash

SINCLAIR, Wyoming (AP) — Five women killed in a weekend crash on a Wyoming highway were Arkansas high school students and graduates. School officials said Wednesday the five were headed home from visiting Jackson Hole Bible College in northwestern Wyoming when they crashed Sunday evening on Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming. Two were students and three were recent graduates of Sylvan Hills High School in the Little Rock suburb of Sherwood, Arkansas. Authorities have arrested a man they accuse of being under the influence when he drove the wrong way on I-80, causing crashes including the one that killed the five.

