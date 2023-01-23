Suspect killed, 3 deputies wounded in Kansas firefight

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a wanted man was killed and three deputies were wounded Monday morning in an exchange of gunfire in western Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the sheriff’s office in Clark County tried to stop the suspect at around 9 a.m. The Ford County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit as it wound into Dodge City. There, the suspect was fatally shot and a woman in the vehicle was critically wounded. Their names were not released. Two deputies were rushed to a Wichita hospital with injuries that the release described as serious. The condition of the third deputy was described as good.

