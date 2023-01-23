Sean Penn’s Ukraine documentary to premiere in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, “Superpower,” will have its world premiere at this year’s Berlin film festival. The documentary will run outside the main competition, which features 18 movies this year including John Trengrove’s “Manodrome” with Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody. Organizers said Monday the Berlinale will pay special tribute this year to Ukraine and the protests in Iran. The annual event takes place from Feb. 16-26.

