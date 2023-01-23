Prosecutor: Doctor sexually abused patients entire career

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor has urged a New York jury to convict a doctor of federal sex trafficking charges, saying in closing arguments that he hid behind his white coat and the prestige of Columbia University to sexually abuse patients for decades. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jane Kim told jurors Monday at the trial of former gynecologist Robert Hadden that Hadden’s crimes were not spontaneous attacks. She says they resulted from a pattern of tricks and tactics he used to harm vulnerable women. Defense lawyer Kathryn Wozencroft told the Manhattan federal court jury that Hadden was punished for crimes of sexual abuse seven years ago in Manhattan state court and was innocent of federal charges.

