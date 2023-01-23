Paris couture season kicks off with frivolity, seaborne life

PARIS (AP) — Schiaparelli kicked off haute couture season with plenty of glamor and exaggerated silhouettes ahead of the highly anticipated show by powerhouse Christian Dior. The mood at the first spring-summer couture show of the season was enlivened by gold accents and intricate embellishments in front of a a slew of VIPs inside the gilded atrium of the Petit Palais. Designer Daniel Roseberry was in top form, taking classical styles and giving them unexpected twists. A dark tuxedo with stiff oversize shoulders was transformed into a minimalist, space-age jumpsuit.

