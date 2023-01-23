Pakistan acquits all policemen in killing of aspiring model

KARACHI (AP) — A Pakistani lawyer says a court in the southern port city of Karachi has acquitted a retired senior police officer and 17 others, mostly policemen still serving on the force, in the 2018 killing of a 27-year-old aspiring model. The young man was shot and killed during what police at the time said was a raid on a militant hideout in Karachi. The January 2018 killing of Naqeeb Ullah drew nationwide condemnation from human rights activists. Thousands from Ullah’s Mehsud tribe rallied in the country’s capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere, demanding justice for Ullah. Jabran Nasir, an attorney for Ullah’s family, said the court on Monday acquitted all suspects due to a lack of evidence.

