New trial sought over stop after jury mostly favors police

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Attorneys representing a U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper-sprayed, struck and handcuffed during a traffic stop have filed a motion for a new trial after a jury found mostly in favor of the police officers. WWBT-TV reports that attorney Tom Roberts says a new trial is essential to show the justice system works. The motion was filed Friday, days after a federal jury in Richmond awarded Lt. Caron Nazario less than $4,000 in a lawsuit in which he had sought more than $1 million. Video of the 2020 incident in Windsor got millions of views after Nazario filed the lawsuit. An attorney for one officer says they’ll file an opposition to the motion this week.

