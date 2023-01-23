New Mexico AG seeks to codify abortion rights, nullify bans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court to nullify abortion ordinances that local elected officials passed in recent months in some communities. Democrat Raúl Torrez claims in a writ filed with the court Monday that the ordinances exceed local government authority to regulate health care access, and violate the New Mexico Constitution’s guarantees of equal protection and due process. On the heels of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Torrez’s filing targets Roosevelt and Lea counties, and the cities of Hobbs and Clovis — all located in conservative areas of the state along the Texas border.

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and MORGAN LEE Associated Press

