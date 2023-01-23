Missouri man gets life sentence for Illinois officer’s death

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to life plus 13 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder in the death of an Illinois officer killed while trying to stop the man from fleeing police. Twenty-four-year-old Caleb Campbell of Florissant, Missouri, was convicted last month in a bench trial for the Aug. 4, 2021, death of Brooklyn Officer Brian Pierce Jr. Campbell was Sentenced Monday. The 24-year-old Pierce died while part of a team of officers trying to stop Campbell when the Missouri man allegedly drove over spike strips and struck Pierce on the McKinley Bridge in Venice, Illinois, connecting the two states.

