Man charged with opening fire at picnic found dead in jail

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of killing two people and wounding three others when he allegedly opened fire at a Memorial Day picnic in 2006 has been found dead in his jail cell. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that 49-year-old Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday morning. Authorities said he was in a single-occupant cell and there were no obvious signs of injury or trauma. Prosecutors have alleged Juarez-Corro was in divorce proceedings with his wife when he showed up at the picnic uninvited to confront her. He opened fire and then fled. Juarez-Corro was placed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list in 2021. He was finally captured in Mexico in February 2022.

