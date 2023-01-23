Hungary won’t veto EU arms funding to Ukraine, official says

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister says his country won’t block a planned tranche of 500 million euros ($543 million) in European Union arms funding to Ukraine to use in the war with Russia. Peter Szijjarto was speaking at a news briefing Monday on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. He dismissed as “lies” media reports that emerged last week that Hungary planned to veto the funds. Szijjarto said that Hungary opposes the delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine. But he said that the government won’t veto the aid package.

