Governor declares emergency in Sudan province after 4 killed

CAIRO (AP) — Armed men opened fire on a bus station in southern Sudan, killing at least four people and prompting provincial authorities to declare a monthlong state of emergency. Authorities in South Kordofan province said the attack in the provincial capital of Kadugli wounded at least four others. No group immediately claimed reliability for the attack, which took place as the victims were headed to areas controlled by a rebel group known as the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, according to local media. South Kordofan’s acting provincial governor called the attack “unfortunate,” pledging that local authorities “will spare no effort to regain security and stability” in the province. He said a state of emergency took effect Monday.

