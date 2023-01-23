Energy study urges solar panels on rooftops in Puerto Rico
By DANICA COTO
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. has released the results of an ongoing study to help Puerto Rico shift to clean energy amid the threat of powerful hurricanes and constant power outages blamed on a disintegrating power grid. The preliminary results released Monday of a two-year study that began last year after the U.S. pledged to help modernize Puerto Rico’s grid looked at wind and solar resources on the island, land availability and the consumption of power. The island’s current generation system is 97% based on fossil fuels, and many have wondered how the U.S. territory will be able to reach 40% renewable energy by 2025 and 60% by 2040 as promised by government officials.