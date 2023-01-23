Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill and the general’s remains buried beneath after a court battle. The Free Lance-Star reports that on Saturday, hundreds of people, including Confederate reenactors, gathered to pay their respects to the general at a ceremony in Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper, Hill’s hometown.

