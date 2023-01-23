Concern over NYC police filming of people leaving Drake show

NEW YORK (AP) — Some audience members leaving a concert by Drake at a Manhattan theater came outside to see a New York Police Department officer filming those filing out. It’s raising concerns from privacy advocates over what would be done with the footage. The NYPD said Monday the video of the concert attendees would only be used for a social media post, but there were still calls for the material to be deleted. Music writer Jon Caramanica of The New York Times posted on Twitter on Saturday night a video showing an officer seemingly recording those coming out of the Apollo Theater.

