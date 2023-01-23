Before Alex Murdaugh testimony starts, judge has key rulings

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Jury selection is continuing in the murder trial of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of the 2021 killings of his wife and son. But before testimony can begin later this week, defense lawyers will ask the judge to make key rulings on evidence. Murdaugh’s lawyers want the judge to refuse to admit evidence that authorities say will show blood from Murdaugh’s son spattered on his shirt because the shirt was destroyed and the expert changed his findings The defense also says evidence of other crimes by Murdaugh shouldn’t be allowed because it would only smear him. Prosecutors say their theory is that Murdaugh killed his wife and son because his financial crimes were about to be discovered.

