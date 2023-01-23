Atlanta officer wants murder case moved to federal court
ATLANTA (AP) — A now-retired Atlanta police officer who was indicted last month for the 2019 fatal shooting of a man hiding in a closet after running from authorities wants the case moved from state to federal court. Sung Kim was assigned to an FBI fugitive task force when he shot Jimmy Atchison after trying to arrest him on an armed robbery warrant. In seeking to have the case moved to U.S. District Court, Kim’s attorney noted that Kim was working for the FBI’s Atlanta Metropolitan Major Offender Task Force at the time.