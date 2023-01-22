Pope makes plea for end of violence, start of talks in Peru

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has made an impassioned plea, including in his native Spanish language, for an end to violence in Peru. He delivered his appeal from a window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square, where some 15,000 people had gathered on Sunday for his weekly appearance. Francis said he was urging all to pray for the end of violence in Peru. He added that violence extinguishes hope for a just solution to problems plaguing the country. He also encouraged all sides to take up the path of dialogue “among brothers of the same nation” in respect for human rights. Demonstrators in Peru are demanding the resignation of the president.

