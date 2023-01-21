Violent protest in downtown Atlanta over killing of activist

ATLANTA (AP) — A protest has turned violent in downtown Atlanta in the wake of the death of an environmental activist killed after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper. Masked activists dressed in all black threw rocks and lit fireworks in front of a skyscraper that houses the Atlanta Police Foundation on Saturday evening, shattering large glass windows. They then lit a police car on fire and vandalized other buildings with anti-police graffiti. The activist, who went by Tortuguita, was killed Wednesday as authorities cleared protesters from the site of a planned public safety training center. Authorities have said the trooper who killed Tortuguita fired in self-defense, but activists have questioned officials’ version of events.

