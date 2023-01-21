Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sworn in for 2nd term

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has kicked off his second term, promising to focus over the next four years on improving aging transportation systems, advocating for better conservation efforts and protecting the state’s most vulnerable children. The Republican took the oath of office Saturday in front of the Tennessee Capitol on a bright sunny day. Lee pointed to his push to revamp the state’s complicated education funding system a the top accomplishments of his first term. He also pointed to his administration’s work with Ford Motor Co. to build an electric vehicle and battery plant near Memphis. Lee handily won reelection last fall.

