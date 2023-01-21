Police: Woman shoots terminally ill husband at hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a woman shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital and then barricaded herself in his room. Daytona Beach police said they evacuated part of AdventHealth Hospital after Saturday’s shooting and were negotiating with the woman. Police did not say if the man is dead or the extent of his injuries. No one else was injured. Police said they did not see the woman as a threat to the hospital’s staff or patients. Further information was not immediately released. AdventHealth officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.