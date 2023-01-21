Italy’s Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is looking to boost already strong energy ties with Algeria to further wean Italy off Russian energy. That will be a focus of her two-day visit to the North African nation starting Sunday. Russia’s war in Ukraine has upset global strategic and economic dynamics. The invasion has given a new and urgent dimension to ties between Algiers and Rome. Italy and gas-rich Algeria now want to build on then Premier Mario Draghi’s successful initiatives last year to boost Algerian energy supplies to Italy. Other topics will be discussed during Meloni’s visit including naval construction and startups.

