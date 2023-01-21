EXPLAINER: Tensions high over isolated Azerbaijan region

MOSCOW (AP) — Tensions between Armenia and Armenia are high again two years after both countries ended a war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians. This time there’s a dispute over a six-kilometer (nearly four-mile) road known as the Lachin Corridor. The road is the only land connection between Armenia and the ethnic Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan. The road has been blocked by protesters claiming to be environmental activists since mid-December. It has threatened food supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh’s 120,000 people. The dispute raises fears that new fighting could break out. It also could destabilize Armenia’s politics. The situation also casts doubts on the intentions of Russia whose peacekeeping troops are charged with keeping the road secure.

