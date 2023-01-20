Western envoys visit Kosovo, Serbia to defuse tensions

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Western envoys are visiting Kosovo as part of their ongoing efforts to defuse tensions with Serbia, and possibly reach a reconciliation agreement. Envoys from the U.S. and the EU on Friday were joined by those of France, Germany and Italy to meet with Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti. Later in the day they move to Belgrade to meet with President Aleksandar Vucic to discuss the next steps in the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia. It is not clear whether there is any new proposal or what step the bloc will undertake. Tensions have been high in Kosovo since 2008 when it proclaimed independence from Serbia, which has refused to recognize it.

