Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says the state has reached a deal with Amazon Web Services for the company to invest $35 billion in new data centers. A spokeswoman for Youngkin called it the largest capital investment in Virginia history. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a press release issued by Youngkin’s office. Still, data centers have become a politically volatile topic, particularly in northern Virginia, where neighbors are voicing noise and environmental concerns.

