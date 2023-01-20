News outlets join to oppose gag order in Idaho stabbing case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Twenty regional and national news organizations have formed a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case of a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students. The coalition, which includes The Associated Press, contends press access to law enforcement officers and others involved in high-stakes cases ensures the public is accurately informed about the criminal justice process. Bryan Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho. AP’s national news director, Josh Hoffner, says the gag order is unnecessarily sweeping and severely impedes the public’s understanding of the investigation.

