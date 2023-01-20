High court sides with Nebraska HHS workers over dress code

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld a lower court judge’s ruling that sided with state employees who fought back against a government dress code banning blue jeans. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had sought to require a new employee dress code starting in 2020 that would have barred employees from wearing blue jeans, T-shirts and other casual wear except on Fridays. More than 200 union-covered employees filed a grievance saying the department violated the union contract by unilaterally deciding to change the dress code. An arbitrator, then a judge, agreed, and the agency appealed. The state’s high court said Friday the arbitrator was “well within his powers” in striking down the dress code.

