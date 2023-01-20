Ex-convict who abused college women gets 60 years in prison
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-convict who obtained millions of dollars by subjecting his daughter’s ex-college roommates to forced labor and prostitution has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. Lawrence Ray, 63, was sentenced Friday in Manhattan federal court by Judge Lewis J. Liman, who called his crimes heinous. Ray’s defense lawyer argued against the life prison term that prosecutors called for, saying the 15-year mandatory minimum was sufficient. Ray was convicted last April of charges including racketeering, conspiracy, forced labor and sex trafficking. Given a chance to speak, Ray expressed no remorse, but complained of his prison conditions.