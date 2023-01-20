Defense lawyers seeks bond for basketball player

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Defense lawyers are asking for a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder to be released on bond, arguing there is scant evidence against him and he is not a threat to the community. Darius Miles’ attorney on Thursday asked a judge to set a bond hearing. Miles is currently being held without bond at the Tuscaloosa County Jail. The 21-year-old junior reserve forward for the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is accused of providing the gun in a shooting that killed a young woman near the university’s campus. Miles was removed from the team and suspended from the university following his arrest.

