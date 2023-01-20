Officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute placed on leave

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer who struck a Black woman as she was taken into custody at a McDonald’s has been placed on paid administrative leave while authorities investigate. Officials say the confrontation, which a bystander captured on video, occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Monday at a McDonald’s in Butler Township, Ohio. It began after Laticka Hancock bought a Big Mac and returned to the restaurant because it didn’t have the extra cheese she paid for. Police Sgt. Todd Stanley responded to the dispute that followed. He is now on leave pending an investigation into how Hancock’s arrest unfolded. Hancock said that she felt like she could have lost her life over a sandwich.

